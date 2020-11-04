Proposition 23, Which Would Have Expanded Dialysis Care Regulation, Defeated by Voters

California voters have defeated Proposition 23, the measure that would have required dialysis clinics to have a doctor on site during all operating hours and to report infection data to the state.

The defeat comes as no surprise after the opposition, led by the two largest dialysis companies in the country — DaVita and Fresenius — invested more than $104 million into defeating the measure, while proponents, the Service Employees International Union – United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), put up roughly $9 million in support.

Prop. 23 was the latest effort in a pattern long followed by SEIU to use ballot initiatives to gain leverage in its labor disputes. In the last five years, the union has been trying to organize workers at dialysis clinics, without success. It sponsored a similar initiative in 2018 to limit profits at the clinics, which the dialysis companies also spent heavily to defeat. When that was voted down, the union went to work almost immediately on Prop. 23, with the intention of writing an initiative that would be easier for voters to understand and more appealing.

Their strategy appeared to fail, with 62% of voters opposing the measure at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Dialysis companies waged a fierce opposition campaign, blanketing the state with ads featuring dialysis patients who were either angry, saying that they were being put in the middle of a labor dispute, or scared, arguing that the cost of complying with the measure would bankrupt and close their clinics, leaving them without the three-times per week treatments they need to stay alive.