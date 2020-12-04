‘A Butterfly With My Wings Cut Off’: A Transgender Asylum Seeker’s Quest to Come to California

She said she was trying to make it as dishwasher in a restaurant where the owner kept making homophobic comments. She was also scrambling to find a clinic to get her HIV medication without a Mexican ID.

The soles of her tennis shoes were wearing thin, and she was wearing a soccer jersey, her hair buzzed short.

“I am a transgender woman. I’m not going to live dressed as a boy my whole life,” Luna told us. “One day soon I want everyone who knows me to say, ‘Luna made it. She fought for her dreams and they came true.’ ”

January 2019

A month later, Luna messaged via WhatsApp to say she knew her dream of coming to California was probably over, because she had given up her asylum case the year before.

But then, a few weeks later, she sent a video of herself standing someplace windy, with the border wall far behind her.

“Look!” she exclaimed. “I crossed! I’ll see you in San Francisco, by the Golden Gate bridge, for a coffee.”

Then the WhatsApp feed went quiet for weeks.

February 2019

Finally, we got a collect call from Otay Mesa Detention Center. Over the scratchy phone line, Luna said she was in the same cell and the same bed where she had stayed the year before.

“I feel like a butterfly who’s had her wings cut off,” she said.

‘I’ve Been a Prisoner in My Own Body, Now I’m a Prisoner Here’

March 12, 2019

After Luna had been detained for about six weeks, ICE granted us permission to interview her in person at Otay Mesa.

We followed a guard to a waiting room with other families. A sign above one guard’s gray metal desk proclaimed “Hope is the anchor for the soul. Be grateful.”

When they called our names, we walked down past a heavy door, to where Luna sat in a tiny room. She wore blue crocs, brown socks and a blue uniform with “detainee” emblazoned on the back in white letters.

She looked gaunt and exhausted, but her eyes were still bright. Her hair was shorn super-short. She had to cut it all off after a bully hacked off a chunk of it with a razor, she said.

“He told me he couldn’t stand homosexuals and whipped out the razor,” she said. “He told me if I complained to the guards, it would be worse.”

Luna said that happened at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility, a federal jail in San Diego, where she had been held for about a week after Border Patrol agents picked her up. She was charged there with the federal crime of illegally reentering the U.S., after President Trump ramped up prosecutions under a "zero tolerance" policy.

But the sexual harassment at the ICE detention facility, she said, was even worse.

“Some people here, they touch your butt, your breasts, they look at you when you’re taking a shower,” she said. “They flash us. I don’t want to be here anymore. I know if I complain they won’t listen to me.”

Luna told us she couldn’t afford to buy shampoo or snacks from the detention center commissary. She said other inmates offered to buy them for her, in exchange for sexual favors.

“I’m not going to do something I don’t want to do for a cup of soup that costs 60 cents,” she said. “I’m not going to have sex with anyone here. There’s discrimination on the outside. But here, it’s a different world. It’s worse. ... You have nowhere to go to get away from it. You’re trapped.”

A 2018 study found that LGBT immigrants are nearly 100 times more likely to be sexually victimized in ICE detention.

“I’ve been a prisoner in my own body, I’m now a prisoner here,” Luna said.

She told us she didn’t want to cry in front of us. She wanted to be the strong person who had impressed us with her courage and tenacity when we met her in Tijuana four months earlier.

But after our interview, we peeked back through a window of the tiny room. Her head was on the table, and she was sobbing.

Luna’s second stint in detention only lasted a couple months. ICE moved to deport her as soon as possible: She had re-entered the U.S. by climbing the border fence and violated the five-year bar on re-entry imposed on her when she was deported the first time. Now, she was barred from returning to the U.S. for 20 years.

This was her second time in detention, and she still had no lawyer. No one to tell her about an alternative to asylum — something called "withholding of removal,” which has allowed some transgender women from Central America to stay in the U.S.

“If she had partnered with a skilled asylum lawyer, we would be having a really different conversation right now about her,” said Love. “We might be talking about her now in 2020, enrolling in community college or, you know, getting her first apartment or, in fact, getting her legal permanent residence in the United States and having a green card. But instead, she was not provided with the due process that she was owed.”

[ANNA VIDEO HERE]

‘It’s Not Safe For You To Stay in Guatemala’

March 27, 2019

Luna was deported a second time to Guatemala City. KQED hired a film crew to meet her when she got off the plane.

She counted out four U.S. dollar bills from a plastic bag marked “personal property” — money she said she earned working in the laundry at the detention center. She brushed her hand over her face, as if to make it all go away.

Then she headed to Asociación Lambda, an LGBT organization in Guatemala City that helps deportees, but after hearing her story, an intake worker told Luna it was unsafe for her to stay in Guatemala.

“Your profile is very high risk,” he said.

He didn’t need to remind her about the trans women who’ve been murdered recently after being deported back to Central America. He also said he worried the traffickers from her hometown might have connections in Guatemala City and could track her down.

He arranged for a safe house in a secret location, but Luna decided to leave after just one night there. She refused to feel locked up again.

By now we’d been reporting on Luna’s story for five months. Some transgender California Report listeners in Modesto who heard one of the stories even reached out to her and sent her $80, money that helped her get out of Guatemala again and start another journey back to the border. They also put together a drag performance that they dedicated to her.

April-July 2019

After a few more months, Luna found her way out of Guatemala and back to Mexico. She applied for a humanitarian visa to stay temporarily and found a job making tortillas in a restaurant in Tapachula. She met some new friends, other transgender migrants.

Soon, emboldened by her new friends, she decided to dress as a woman again, for dinner with them at a local cafe.

Then she called at 6 a.m. the next morning, crying. She said she had been raped by five armed men, who abducted her while she was waiting alone for a taxi after dinner. She said they beat her, kicking her in the kidneys, where she was recovering from a recent infection.

“Why is that every time I show the person I really am, does it go so wrong?” she sobbed. “Why is life so hard?”

She said she was too afraid to file a complaint with the Mexican police, that they would probably do nothing but laugh at her and say homophobic things. She sent me a Facebook post about the death of a gay activist, Juan Ruiz Nicolas, who was assassinated in Tapachula, the town where she was staying near the Guatemala border.