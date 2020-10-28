Valero-Funded PAC Pours More Than $250,000 Into Benicia Mayor's Race

Last Thursday, Valero announced a loss of $464 million in the third quarter of this year.

The two worst refinery accidents in the Bay Area in the last three years took place at Valero's Benicia refinery. A May 2017 power outage at the refinery led to a major release of toxic sulfur, prompting city leaders to call for an industrial safety ordinance. In March 2019, the plant had a series of malfunctions that led to another significant pollution release.

Patterson and Young have since pushed for the city to have more regulatory control over the refinery. Attacks from the Valero PAC followed.

"Steve Young doesn't need a job because he is supported by the taxpayers of California. He has no reason to protect Benicia's jobs and tax base," states one of the recent mailers from the Valero PAC that was widely distributed to Benicia voters.

"Christina is a local business owner and knows how important it is to keep Benicia working. Now, more than ever, we need leaders like Christina Strawbridge," it states.

Benicia residents have also received several rounds of calls paid for by the Valero-funded PAC, aimed at convincing voters to back Strawbridge.

Young: 'Leave it to Benicia Voters'

Young says he's not against the refinery, noting that it's a major part of Benicia's economy and that Valero frequently contributes to "worthy local causes."

He says the PAC is targeting him because he led a planning commission vote several years ago that ultimately led to the rejection of Valero's crude-by-rail application.

"Their ongoing attempts to influence the makeup of the City Council go far beyond normal corporate interest in local affairs," Young said in an email. "Leave it to Benicia voters to elect their own representatives."

Young says he wants the company to be more transparent about problems and accidents at the refinery and to send out immediate alerts to Benicia residents when accidents occur. He also says the city should have stronger air quality monitoring systems in place.

"The relationship between Valero and the community is strained," Young said, adding that city officials and refinery executives can change that by holding monthly meetings.

Young says he's a stronger candidate than Strawbridge because of his career working in local government and his better understanding of how to address problems facing the city.

Strawbridge: 'Heal the Divide'

Strawbridge says that since she was elected to the City Council in 2018, relations between Benicia and the refinery have improved.

She notes that while the city did not put in place the more stringent regulations that Young and Patterson wanted, Benicia reached an agreement with Valero that includes the addition of portable air monitors, notifications during hazardous material incidents and increased disclosure on incident investigations.