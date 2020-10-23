Behind the Battle for the Future of California’s Oil

The push comes in the middle of two crises hitting the state: the coronavirus pandemic and record-breaking wildfires intensified by climate change.

The economic downturn and shelter orders have slammed fossil fuel companies that are now facing more heat for contributing to the world's global warming crisis.

Even the head of one of the nation's largest oil industry trade groups sees a difference in the political climate.

"The emotion around our industry has escalated," said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association.

Last month, Newsom called on state legislators to develop a bill that would eliminate new hydraulic fracturing licenses by 2024. Several lawmakers announced they would propose a fracking ban when the Legislature reconvenes later this year.

State Senator Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, chairman of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, told KQED that he wants to go further and reduce all kinds of oil drilling in the state.

Stern says his goal is a "grand bargain" that would lead to legislation that would do more than just ban fracking, an extraction technique that makes up only a small percentage of the California's oil production compared to traditional oil and gas drilling.

His comments could lead to a new legislative battle in Sacramento over a key part of the state's energy sector — one that members of some communities near drilling sites in California's oil country say they are ready for.

"Living next to this industry source of pollution, residents are exposed to higher rates of dangerous chemicals both inside their homes and in their neighborhoods," said Gustavo Aguirre Jr., Kern County coordinator for the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

"It is crucial we work together on this and listen and acknowledge what front-line communities have been advocating and ground-truthing for many years now," he said.

Oil Industry and Labor Push Back

Two of California's major trade associations representing oil companies are expected to lobby hard against any new limits on oil production.

The Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) say a proposal to ban fracking or any other extraction technique will hurt oil workers and increase the state's reliance on fuel from sources outside of the country.

