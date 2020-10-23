‘More Important Than Ever’: The Race to Boost California’s Latino Vote

“We would be sitting right next to our friends. We would feel connected,” said Lara, an art major at CSU Fullerton. “We are trying to emulate that with Zoom. But it’s tough.”

With less than two weeks before election day, civic engagement groups are racing to contact Latino voters, who have historically had lower turnouts than the general population. Even in California, where Latinos represent nearly a third of all eligible voters, their turnout has typically been lower than for white and Black voters.

There are signs of strong enthusiasm about the election in California. Nearly 6 million people have already turned in their ballots by mail, including more than a million Latinos.

But in the pandemic, the need for social distancing and the fear of infection present new challenges for tried and true methods of voter outreach. And experts say the impact this will have on efforts to mobilize this key voting bloc is still largely unknown, as the majority of Latinos tend to cast their ballots in person.

During the 2018 elections, nonprofits helped increase Latino representation by knocking on doors and talking with voters about how ballot choices impact them, said Lisa García Bedolla, a UC Berkeley political scientist and author of the book “Latino Politics.” Greater participation by Latinos helped Democrats flip seven congressional seats in the state that year.

“If Latino voters are engaged, if people reach out to them and talk to them about the things that they care about ... they vote,” said García Bedolla. “And so the challenge this time is, are we able to have those conversations, given the difficulty of connecting with people in this moment?”

Even a small increase in Latino voters could make a big difference in competitive races, such as the contest between Democratic Rep. TJ Cox and his challenger, Republican David Valadao, in the 21st Congressional District. Valadao lost the seat two years ago by less than a thousand votes.

Latinos represent about 60% of all eligible voters in that district, which includes Kings County and parts of Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties.

The Cox and Valadao campaigns have raised a combined total of more than $8 million, and they’re blanketing the airwaves and social media with advertisements, including some in Spanish.

José Luis León has heard the ads, but he has not followed the race much, and he’s not even sure he will vote.