Central Valley Congressman Runs Against Republican He Beat in 2018 — by Less Than 1,000 Votes

“Valadao is a Republican. He is a supporter of Trump,” Gutierrez said, adding that most voters in the area feel similarly.

“We don’t like Trump because of what he has said about us,” Gutierrez said. “Most of us are against him. If a candidate is a Democrat, the Democrats are against the Republicans who represent Donald Trump. And we are always going to be against the Republicans.”

In 2016, Valadao distanced himself from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, telling Bakersfield FOX-TV affiliate KBAK in a June 2016 phone interview that he would not support either party’s candidate for president.

“I haven’t seen or heard anything that makes me want to come out and support [either one],” Valadao said. “So I’m just staying out of the race.”

Robert Jones, general consultant and lead strategist for the David Valadao for Congress campaign, said that when the former congressman was considering candidates for president in 2016, he disagreed with Trump on certain issues, including immigration.

“[Valadao's] been a co-sponsor of the Dream Act and had a lot of concerns about the president’s rhetoric,” Jones said. “But ultimately supported his promises to deliver more water to the Central Valley and farmers.”

But this year, Valadao took a new approach.

When Trump came to Bakersfield in February for an event where he talked about bringing more water to Central Valley farmers, the president called Valadao up on stage.

Meanwhile, in campaign ads, Valadao has portrayed himself as almost nonpartisan.

“David Valadao is different,” one television ad explained. “An independent problem solver, he worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley.”

Tom Holyoke, a political science professor at California State University Fresno, described Valadao’s situation this election as “between a rock and a hard place.”

“He needs to keep his base in that district — the hardcore Republicans and Trump supporters that have supported him in the past — he needs to keep that support and they want him to express support for the president,” Holyoke said. “But he also needs to capture some Democratic voters, something Valadao used to be pretty good at.”

Trump’s stance on immigration, and on Latinos and people of Latin American descent in general, soured many voters' opinions on Trump and the Republican Party, which became political baggage for Valadao, Holyoke said.

“A lot of voters who voted for Congressman Cox were doing so as a way to vote against the president,” Holyoke said. “Mr. Valadao ... I think he’s aware that he may have a Trump problem.”

Volunteers Recall Candidates' Troubled Histories

Both Cox and Valadao have been embroiled in personal financial controversies, and Cox has been painted as an outsider who ran unsuccessfully in another district before trying his hand in the 21st Congressional District.

“I wonder where he came from,” said Heather Oliveira, a volunteer with Valadao’s campaign for reelection.

“All of a sudden he was on the scene ... he was running in the Modesto area, I think it was, for [former U.S. Representative] Radanovich’s spot and that didn’t materialize for him, and all of a sudden he was in our district. So I just don’t consider him a voice for my people and my area."

Cathy Jorgensen, a volunteer with TJ Cox’s reelection campaign and chair of the Democratic Central Committee in Kings County, said the outcome of the 2016 presidential election spurred local volunteers into action.

Jorgensen said organizers felt then-Congressman Valadao didn’t listen to them when they urged him not to vote in support of repealing the Affordable Care Act. And that energy has carried into this year’s election, Jorgensen said.