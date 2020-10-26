StoryCorps and SOLD OUT Present: Stories From Inside the Housing Crisis

"I wish that there was a warning about what you're going to face when you try to live in San Francisco," says Brontë Sorotsky, a 22-year-old college student.

In a bonus episode of SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America, Sorotsky speaks with her friend Eddie Hyijon, about their struggles to find secure housing as students in the Bay Area.

"Housing in the Bay Area is so complex," she says. "You have people being pushed out, and then you have young people struggling to find housing. And then you have the homeless population."

The conversation between Sorostky and Hyijon is just one of five conversations from inside the housing crisis featured in this episode. The others include:

Three sisters, Ovava, Mileti and Ileina Afuhaamango, share warm memories about their family home in San Francisco.

Christine Johnson, a former planning commissioner, and Sonja Trauss, director of YIMBY Law, reflect on their friendship and rivalry in city hall.

Christin Evans and Thomas Wolf talk about their approaches to homeless advocacy.

Bruce Quan and John Gamboa discuss what brought them to fight against housing discrimination for half a century.



