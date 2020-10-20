SF Moves to Least Restrictive COVID-19 Tier, State OKs Some Theme Park and Stadium Reopenings

San Francisco became the first large, urban county to be assigned to the “yellow tier,” the least restrictive category in the state’s color-coded system for defining what businesses and activities can resume during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials announced Tuesday.

Beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 27, “non-essential” offices in San Francisco can reopen at 25% capacity, indoor dining can expand, climbing walls can reopen and fitness centers can increase their indoor capacity to 25%, city officials said.

“We continue to make overall progress as a state with the slow and stringent reopening,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a Zoom press conference.