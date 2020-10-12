California Weighs Reopening Theme Parks as COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates Decline

With fall holidays around the corner, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed questions about when theme parks — Disneyland in particular — will reopen by saying his administration is sending teams on “insight visits” for “deeper collaboration” with representatives from other parks, such as Florida’s Disney World, which reopened in July.

During a press briefing Monday, Newsom also said that guidelines for how to celebrate Halloween safely would be released on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, California saw an 8% drop in the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions dropped even further, by 13%.

Statewide, the rate of positive test results is declining slightly, averaging 2.6% over the past 14 days. In another sign of progress, 42 counties are no longer in the state's most restrictive “purple tier” governing how many business can reopen.