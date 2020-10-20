Fire Experts Use Satellites to Monitor and Understand Wildfires

As this epic fire season drags on, the state is watching for new fires from space. Satellites allow scientists and fire officials see where wildfires are, and help them understand how quickly these fires grow and what controls their growth.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Residents Protest Bankrupt Battery Plant's Contamination of East L.A.

In Los Angeles, more than 100 residents joined community activists last night to protest a troublesome battery recycling plant that polluted homes and businesses for decades. They're energized over a recent court ruling that leaves state taxpayers responsible for the rest of the cleanup bill.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Beloved L.A. Diner Reopens With Limited Service

The coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns have been devastating for many small businesses all over CA. But in the economic wreckage, there are examples of beloved businesses that many people thought were gone for good, finding a way to reopen.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED