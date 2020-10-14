KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
More PG&E Power Shutoffs Likely to Begin Wednesday Amid Dry, Windy Conditions
News

More PG&E Power Shutoffs Likely to Begin Wednesday Amid Dry, Windy Conditions

Matthew Green
A PG&E contractor works on utility poles along Highway 128 near Geyserville, California on October 31, 2019. (Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly 50,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers across 21 counties — including 23,000 Bay Area customers — could lose power as early as Wednesday afternoon as part of an effort by the utility to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires ahead of expected hot, dry and windy conditions.

High fire-risk conditions are forecast to begin Wednesday evening, the utility said, with strong winds likely to subside Thursday morning in some locations and Friday morning in others.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the utility sent initial notifications on Monday to customers who might lose power in the public safety power shutoff, as it's called, with some parts of every Bay Area county potentially impacted, except for San Francisco and Marin.

Based on recent forecasts, the power shutoffs are most likely to impact customers in the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena, small pockets of the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, the hills east of Milpitas near the Calaveras Reservoir and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains, the utility said.

Parts of the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills and mid- and high elevations in the Sierra north of Yosemite are also likely to experience outages.


Following strong winds that prompt a shutoff, PG&E workers will inspect the de-energized lines for any damage and attempt to restore power to most customers within 12 daylight hours after the end of the weather event, Sarkissian said.

This marks PG&E's third major preventative shutoff event this fall; one in late September left nearly 100,000 Northern California homes and businesses in the dark for about 36 hours, and another earlier that month impacted some 167,000 customers.

Power Shutoff Resources

The company said it plans to open community resource centers in areas where power has been cut. All locations, it said, will adhere to COVID-19 health protocols, and provide ADA-accessible restrooms and hand-washing stations, charging stations for medical equipment and WiFi, and water and snacks.

"We're trying to make this process smoother for our customers," Sarkissian said. "We're working really closely with community organizations and partnering with independent living centers."

The company has also pledged to significantly shorten the length of its shutoffs by increasing restoration crews, nearly doubling its surveillance helicopter fleet and making major infrastructure improvements.

“We are trying to make these events smaller, shorter and smarter for our customers,” she said.

That comes after the already embattled company was fiercely criticized following a series of public safety power shutoffs last fall that cut power to millions of customers, including many throughout the Bay Area, some for days on end.

At the time, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, excoriated PG&E and other for-profit utilities for the chaos and poor communication. Local emergency officials said they did not get timely information to relay to residents, particularly those with medical conditions who couldn't power their life-saving devices.

Sponsored

PG&E's aging equipment has previously sparked some of the state's worst wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire. The deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, that blaze razed much of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. The utility pleaded guilty in June to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and paid $25.5 billion in settlements to cover the losses from fires sparked by its power lines.

As recently as last week, Cal Fire took possession of some PG&E equipment as part of an investigation into the cause of the now nearly contained Zogg Fire in Shasta County, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday by the utility.

That fire killed four people and burned more than 56,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

This story includes additional reporting from Bay City News