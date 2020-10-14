More PG&E Power Shutoffs Likely to Begin Wednesday Amid Dry, Windy Conditions

Nearly 50,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers across 21 counties — including 23,000 Bay Area customers — could lose power as early as Wednesday afternoon as part of an effort by the utility to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires ahead of expected hot, dry and windy conditions.

High fire-risk conditions are forecast to begin Wednesday evening, the utility said, with strong winds likely to subside Thursday morning in some locations and Friday morning in others.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said the utility sent initial notifications on Monday to customers who might lose power in the public safety power shutoff, as it's called, with some parts of every Bay Area county potentially impacted, except for San Francisco and Marin.

Based on recent forecasts, the power shutoffs are most likely to impact customers in the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena, small pockets of the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, the hills east of Milpitas near the Calaveras Reservoir and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains, the utility said.

Parts of the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills and mid- and high elevations in the Sierra north of Yosemite are also likely to experience outages.





Following strong winds that prompt a shutoff, PG&E workers will inspect the de-energized lines for any damage and attempt to restore power to most customers within 12 daylight hours after the end of the weather event, Sarkissian said.

This marks PG&E's third major preventative shutoff event this fall; one in late September left nearly 100,000 Northern California homes and businesses in the dark for about 36 hours, and another earlier that month impacted some 167,000 customers.