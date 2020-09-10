PG&E Crews Hustle to Restore Power to Scores of Customers, Including Thousands in North Bay

An army of PG&E workers were dispatched early Wednesday morning to begin inspecting and restoring power to an estimated 172,000 customers in 22 counties — including more than 22,000 residents in Sonoma and Napa counties — where the utility shut off power beginning late Monday to prevent wildfires amid hot, dry conditions and winds of over 60 mph.

By early evening Wednesday, power had been restored to almost 65% of customers who had lost power, PG&E officials said, with the goal of nearly full restoration later that night.

That included almost all of the nearly 18,000 businesses and households that had gone dark in Sonoma County — mostly in and around Santa Rosa — and over 40% of the more than 5,000 customers impacted near Calistoga and St. Helena in Napa County, said PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.

The rest of the Bay Area was untouched by this latest round of preemptive blackouts, known as public safety power shutoffs. The other 20 counties impacted include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.





“We want to reassure those customers who haven’t been restored yet that all hands are on deck to turn them back on, safely and as quickly as possible. Our goal is to have essentially all customers restored by tonight,” Sarkissian said in an email.

The utility said power restoration across the vast service area may be delayed for some customers if crews find significant damage to lines from wind-blown tree branches and other debris, or if smoke from nearby wildfires prevents helicopters from making aerial line inspections.