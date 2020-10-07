Immigrant Workers Make ‘Wine Country’ Possible. Now Many Have Evacuated.

Latino and immigrant workers keep the economy of "wine country" going. And while many in the Bay Area sheltered in place at the start of the pandemic, farmworkers in Napa and Sonoma counties continued working.

Now, the Glass Fire is threatening their livelihoods. Many workers have evacuated, and likely won't get much support from the government to help stabilize their lives.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

These organizations offer cash assistance to undocumented immigrants in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties:

Find a full list of organizations providing assistance in Northern California here via the California Immigrant Resilience Fund.