Immigrant Workers Make ‘Wine Country’ Possible. Now Many Have Evacuated.
Devin KatayamaFarida Jhabvala RomeroEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Farm workers harvest grapes at Garton Vineyards in Napa on Sept. 30, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Latino and immigrant workers keep the economy of "wine country" going. And while many in the Bay Area sheltered in place at the start of the pandemic, farmworkers in Napa and Sonoma counties continued working.

Now, the Glass Fire is threatening their livelihoods. Many workers have evacuated, and likely won't get much support from the government to help stabilize their lives.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

These organizations offer cash assistance to undocumented immigrants in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties:

Find a full list of organizations providing assistance in Northern California here via the California Immigrant Resilience Fund.

Find COVID-19-related resources from the state of California for immigrants in Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages here.