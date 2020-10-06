California's Very Bad, Terrible, No Good Wildfire Season

While firefighters were making progress battling the Glass Fire, Cal Fire announced that over four million acres have burned in California this year.

To put this in perspective, that is more than twice the number of acres that burned in 2018, the previous record-holding year.

Thanks to climate change, the frequency of extreme fire weather has increased and wildfire season is now about 75 days longer.

Even though it likely won't end the current wildfire season, some much needed moisture may be on the way . . . fingers crossed.