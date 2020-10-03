Monterrosa Sisters Arrested Protesting Outside Newsom's Home

The sisters of a young Latino man shot and killed by Vallejo Police earlier this summer were arrested while protesting outside Gov. Gavin Newsom's house Friday afternoon to mark the four-month anniversary of their brother’s death.
Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa, the sisters of Sean Monterrosa, were arrested and reportedly scheduled for release at 6 a.m. Saturday morning after being detained in Sacramento County Jail. Sacramento inmate logs say Ashley and Michelle were released Saturday.
Their brother Sean, a 22-year-old from San Francisco, was killed by a Vallejo police officer who fired a semi-automatic rifle through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle on June 2 as officers responded to reports of a break-in at a Walgreens.
Police said the officer fired after mistaking a hammer tucked into Monterrosa's sweatshirt for a gun.