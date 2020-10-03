Monterrosa Sisters Arrested Protesting Outside Newsom's Home

About 17 protesters were arrested Friday during a protest staged on the driveway of the governor's home demanding Newsom appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

As it stands, no criminal investigation into the Monterrosa shooting is currently underway; Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recused herself from investigating the case, and Attorney General Xavier Becerra has not committed to investigating, either.

The Monterrosa sisters were taken to the Capitol Protection Section office in Downtown Sacramento and charged with trespass, unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, failure to disperse at a public disturbance, and conspiring to commit a crime against the governor, according to California Highway Patrol.

In a statement, CHP said they met with protest organizers and issued several dispersal orders, "advising them to leave voluntarily or face arrest."

“We’re not doing anything,” the sisters could be heard saying in a livestream posted to Instagram before their arrest. “We are unarmed, we are being very civil, and we just want a conversation. We want Gavin Newsom to make a statement, appoint a special prosecutor, fire arrest and charge [Officer] Jarrett Tonn for murdering our brother.”

The officer who shot Sean Monterrosa has still not been identified by the city of Vallejo or its Police Department, though local reporters have identified him as Detective Jarrett Tonn.

In August, the Monterrosa family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit for wrongful death against the city of Vallejo and Tonn.