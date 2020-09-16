The Bay Area Teen Who's Been Trying to Save TPS (And Isn't Backing Down Now)

Sixteen year-old Crista Ramos was in her high school Zoom class when her family got some stressful news: A federal court ruled in favor of ending the humanitarian protection known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The program allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants who fled their home countries, including Crista’s mom, to work and live in the United States.

For more than two years, Crista has been a lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against President Trump’s plan to end temporary protected status. With this recent court ruling, more than 400,000 immigrants could lose their TPS status and be deported as early as next March. But Crista vows to keep fighting.

Guest: Farida Jabvala Romero, Immigration Reporter for KQED

This episode originally aired in February 2019. At the end of the episode, we provide an update on the recent court ruling and how it affects Crista and her family.