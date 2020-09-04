Planning a Trip for Labor Day Weekend? Read This First

If you're determined to get out of the house this Labor Day weekend, what are the things you should know? (Kaique Rocha/Pexels)
Thinking of a last minute trip for Labor Day weekend? A pandemic, recent wildfires and a heatwave mean that Labor Day 2020 is no ordinary holiday weekend.
For one thing, travel restrictions due to coronavirus cases are still very much in place — and, officially, nonessential travel away from your home is still discouraged. If you're one of those determined to take a trip anyway this Labor Day, be sure to read our guide to reducing your risks while traveling, including specific advice for Airbnbs, road trips and rural areas.
From beach closures and heatwave warnings to wildfires and COVID-19 risks at parties, read on for what to know if you're looking for things to do this Labor Day weekend — and how you can reduce your risks.
There's Going to Be a Heat Wave...
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend, valid starting 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 through 9 p.m. on Labor Day. Temperatures are forecast as:
70-85 degrees on the coast
85-95 degrees in the Bay Area
95-110 in interior locations, with a potential maximum of 115 degrees.
The National Weather Service is advising you limit your "outdoor strenuous activities" during the hottest parts of the day, to drink plenty of fluids and to stay in air-conditioned areas. (More tips about safety during excessive temperatures are here.)
If you're planning to travel during the Labor Day weekend, be especially mindful of the advice to never leave kids or pets in your stationary car. And if you're bringing your pet, watch out for the hot pavement burning their paws when you're out walking them.
...and That Might Mean More Wildfires
Extreme, dry heat greatly increases the risk of wildfires starting — and spreading. During the last heatwave, in mid-August, a lightning event sparked a series of devastating wildfires across the Bay Area, many of which are still burning. And climate scientists like Daniel Swain have expressed concern about this upcoming heatwave's fire potential.
What does this mean for your Labor Day weekend? Basically, stay vigilant and informed — especially if you're determined to travel away from your home to an area that has a higher risk of wildfire, or is highly remote. You may wish to rethink those plans.
Make sure you're signed up for all the relevant fire and disaster alerts from your county (and any counties you're planning to travel to.) We have a resource list here.
Don't Forget About Air Quality
If you're still planning to travel on the Labor Day weekend and spend a lot of time outside, remember to consider the healthiness of the air quality where you're staying, as smoke from wildfires lingers.
Older people, children and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of wildfire smoke, so bookmark our map — updated hourly — to stay informed. And if you are in an area that's affected, get advice on which kind of mask to wear for smoke and COVID-19 here.
You Might See Road Closures and 'Stay Away' Requests
Many parts of the Bay Area remain affected by the mid-August wildfires, so make sure you research any areas you're planning to visit — and routes you're hoping to take — before you leave.
Some areas are actively discouraging visitor traffic for this reason during the Labor Day weekend. This includes Point Reyes National Seashore, which is currently closed due to the effects of the Woodward Fire. The National Parks Service is asking visitors to stay away, and "please visit Point Reyes National Seashore at a later, safer time."
If a new wildfire breaks out, you might find that a road you want to use is discouraged by officials to keep routes clear and save for firefighters and even potentially evacuees. Remember, stay informed about wildfires by signing up for alerts like these.
Beaches Might Be Closed on Labor Day Weekend
If you're planning on heading to the beach this holiday weekend, check before you leave the house — as several Bay Area beaches have announced they'll be closed during this period to limit COVID-19 transmission.
The Labor Day Holiday Could Pose Extra COVID-19 Risk
Holiday weekends can mean relaxation and gatherings — and in our pandemic reality, gatherings mean more risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has specifically urged the public to exercise vigilance and caution going into the Labor Day weekend. In an interview with MSNBC, Dr. Fauci warned that "prior experience" around holiday weekends in 2020 was indicative of "a tendency of people to be careless somewhat with regard to the public health measures."
So what does this mean for you and your Labor Day weekend plans?
Santa Clara County's Public Health Department have issued tips on not spreading COVID-19 — advice they say is informed by lessons learned from spikes in the Bay Area around social gatherings over the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.
Dr. Sara Cody, the county's Health Officer and Public Health Department director, advises you to “change things up a bit to protect yourself and your family" this holiday weekend. For example, during the pandemic, it's always far safer to socialize with the people you live with.
"Explore a new trail, picnic at a beautiful park, enjoy the beach early in the day," Cody suggests.
And let's be honest: The combination of the predicted heat wave and ongoing poor air quality from wildfires might wind up making the most comfortable place to mark the holiday indoors at home anyway. In which case, limiting your social partners to people in your household is by far the safest thing to do.
If You're Planning to Go to a Holiday Gathering
What if you're determined to gather with people you don't live with? The way to reduce risk most, Cody said is to stay outdoors with them — mindful of the heightened risks of spreading or getting COVID-19 indoors. Stay six-feet apart and wear a face covering.
That means that if you're planning to attend a get-together this holiday weekend at somebody's home, avoid being inside as much as possible. A big tip, says the county: particularly avoid being in the kitchen, since that's where people can tend to congregate to prep or snag food and drink. Ask that your host be the only one using the kitchen (yes, this will mean that they're fetching and carrying for their guests, but they are the host and this is a pandemic.)
It should go without saying that you shouldn't leave your home — let alone attend any gatherings — if you feel at all sick or suspect you've been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.
And if you're at a get-together and someone seems sick, leave. Contact tracing, says Santa Clara's Public Health Department, has found that a "common theme" after parties or picnics where attendees later became sick with COVID-19 is that "people attended these gatherings despite showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as coughing."
If this also sounds rather limiting, it is. But it's a pandemic.
As Santa Clara's Dr. Cody says: "we’re in an unprecedented situation now and can’t behave like it’s business as usual.”