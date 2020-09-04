Planning a Trip for Labor Day Weekend? Read This First

What does this mean for your Labor Day weekend? Basically, stay vigilant and informed — especially if you're determined to travel away from your home to an area that has a higher risk of wildfire, or is highly remote. You may wish to rethink those plans.

Make sure you're signed up for all the relevant fire and disaster alerts from your county (and any counties you're planning to travel to.) We have a resource list here.

Don't Forget About Air Quality

If you're still planning to travel on the Labor Day weekend and spend a lot of time outside, remember to consider the healthiness of the air quality where you're staying, as smoke from wildfires lingers.

Older people, children and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of wildfire smoke, so bookmark our map — updated hourly — to stay informed. And if you are in an area that's affected, get advice on which kind of mask to wear for smoke and COVID-19 here.

You Might See Road Closures and 'Stay Away' Requests

Many parts of the Bay Area remain affected by the mid-August wildfires, so make sure you research any areas you're planning to visit — and routes you're hoping to take — before you leave.

Some areas are actively discouraging visitor traffic for this reason during the Labor Day weekend. This includes Point Reyes National Seashore, which is currently closed due to the effects of the Woodward Fire. The National Parks Service is asking visitors to stay away, and "please visit Point Reyes National Seashore at a later, safer time."

If a new wildfire breaks out, you might find that a road you want to use is discouraged by officials to keep routes clear and save for firefighters and even potentially evacuees. Remember, stay informed about wildfires by signing up for alerts like these.

Beaches Might Be Closed on Labor Day Weekend

If you're planning on heading to the beach this holiday weekend, check before you leave the house — as several Bay Area beaches have announced they'll be closed during this period to limit COVID-19 transmission.

This includes Pacifica, which is closing all beaches and beach parking lots over the Labor Day weekend. See SFGate's list of beach closures here.

The Labor Day Holiday Could Pose Extra COVID-19 Risk

Holiday weekends can mean relaxation and gatherings — and in our pandemic reality, gatherings mean more risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has specifically urged the public to exercise vigilance and caution going into the Labor Day weekend. In an interview with MSNBC, Dr. Fauci warned that "prior experience" around holiday weekends in 2020 was indicative of "a tendency of people to be careless somewhat with regard to the public health measures."

So what does this mean for you and your Labor Day weekend plans?

Santa Clara County's Public Health Department have issued tips on not spreading COVID-19 — advice they say is informed by lessons learned from spikes in the Bay Area around social gatherings over the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's Health Officer and Public Health Department director, advises you to “change things up a bit to protect yourself and your family" this holiday weekend. For example, during the pandemic, it's always far safer to socialize with the people you live with.

"Explore a new trail, picnic at a beautiful park, enjoy the beach early in the day," Cody suggests.

And let's be honest: The combination of the predicted heat wave and ongoing poor air quality from wildfires might wind up making the most comfortable place to mark the holiday indoors at home anyway. In which case, limiting your social partners to people in your household is by far the safest thing to do.