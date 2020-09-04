Which Beaches and Parks Are Open on Labor Day Weekend?

In other words? Your options are a good deal more limited than your average Labor Day weekend. But the good news is several beaches and beauty spots that were previously closed are open again for Labor Day weekend. Read on for more.

Which Beaches Are Open on Labor Day Weekend?

A number of destinations that have been previously discouraging visitors due to mid-August's massive lightning-sparked wildfires are now largely welcoming them back — albeit with limitations.

That includes the glorious (and popular) beaches of Half Moon Bay, which will remain open this weekend.

And with a few exceptions, most other state park beaches in San Mateo County, Marin County and Sonoma County will also be available for you to visit.

Also open: the beaches in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area from Fort Funston in San Francisco to Stinson Beach in Marin County. So are all East Bay Regional Park District beaches, including Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda.

If you are bound for the sand this weekend, again remember, the Bay Area's excessive heat warning means it’s supposed to get really hot — even along much of the coast. So try to go early, stay hydrated and seek shade.

Park officials are also reminding visitors to wear masks when not swimming, keep at least 6 feet away from other beachgoers (outside of your family), and avoid congregating in large groups to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Which Beaches Are Closed on Labor Day Weekend?

Among the big Labor Day weekend beach closures is Pacifica, just south of San Francisco. Here, all beaches — including the very popular Linda Mar Beach — will be closed from sunrise Saturday, Sept. 5 to sunrise Tuesday, Sept. 8. In its announcement of the closures this week, Pacifica officials cited concerns with large crowds and the spread of COVID-19.

Also off the table this weekend are the beaches in Santa Cruz County — mostly. All county beaches are closed starting Saturday at 5 a.m. through Monday at 5 p.m., with the exception of a four-hour window on both Saturday and Sunday. On those days, the beaches will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This decision, made by the county’s Board of Supervisors, is also to prevent COVID-19 transmission. And the county means business: It’s warning that sheriff’s deputies will be ticketing violators, with fines up to $1,000 or six months in jail.

That said, the ocean off Santa Cruz County’s coast is still open: You’re allowed to walk across the sand to go surfing, swimming or whatever other non-motorized aquatic activities suit your fancy.

Which Parks Are Closed on Labor Day Weekend?

Unfortunately, some of the most exquisite parks throughout the greater Bay Area are also off limits this weekend, including pretty much all of Point Reyes National Seashore, where firefighters continue to battle the Woodward Fire.

That includes “all roads, parking lots, trailheads, trails, facilities, beaches, campgrounds, etc. within Point Reyes National Seashore west of Highway 1 are closed to all visitors until further notice,” according to the park’s website.

Samuel P. Taylor and Tomales Bay state parks are also closed.

Also fully closed is the iconic Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz County, which was badly scorched by the CZU Lightning Complex of fires in late August. Those fires have temporarily shuttered many other state park gems in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties as well, including Henry Cowell Redwoods, Castle Rock, Año Nuevo, Portola Redwoods and Butano state parks.

Pescadero Creek, Sam McDonald and Memorial parks in San Mateo County — all in the mandatory evacuation zone of the CZU Lightning Complex fire — will remain closed as well.

Visiting Sonoma on Labor Day Weekend

In Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, which was seriously threatened by major blazes in late August, Armstrong Redwoods State Park and Austin Creek State Recreation Area are also still closed until further notice because of fire damage.

Overall, though, the Russian River is “open for business," said Karin Moss, executive director of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re really hoping to have a strong Labor Day,” she said, noting that public beaches along the river are open.

Moss also encourages visitors to “do your due diligence” and check the air quality in the area, where temperatures are reach triple digits.

And although most recreation areas in Sonoma County will be open this weekend, some locals are encouraging visitors to avoid the beaches on the coast and along the river, which have often been inundated on weekends during the pandemic.