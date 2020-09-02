KQED en Español 📬 Incendios forestales: recursos y noticias

La organización DREAMer’s Roadmap del Este de Palo Alto está colaborando con La Santa Torta, Bay Area Justice For Vanessa Guillén, La Piñata, Vesta y otros más para recolectar recursos para los agricultores de la región que han sido afectados por los incendios.

Mientras que la ayuda de organizaciones comunitarias se expande en todo el estado, usted se puede estar preguntando: ¿cómo puedo ayudar?

Mientras que cada organización mencionada busca tiene algún tipo de sistema de donación o voluntariado, nuestra colega Lakshmi Sarah hizo un guía (en inglés) para saber cómo ayudar:

Identificar fondos de Ayuda General

Buscar fondos de ayuda en ubicaciones específicas

Donar recursos

Ser voluntario

Antes de irme, quiero dejarles con las palabras de Dr. César Cruz de Homies Empowerment:

"No somos caridad. No creemos en caridad. Creemos en la solidaridad. Creemos en levantarnos juntos cuando el gobierno no nos ayuda…Tenemos que levantarnos por nosotros mismos y ayudar a nuestra comunidad".

Hello everyone,

Just like the pandemic, California’s wildfires reveal systems of inequity that block many of our communities out from access to resources and benefits during an upheaval of a natural disaster.

Across our agricultural state, essential farm workers continue to pick and harvest food under intensifying dangerous circumstances. The threat of toxic smoke, uncontained wildfires compounded with COVID-19 can quickly create a pressure pot of anxiety and stress — with limited support from state or federal governments.

But as we’ve seen with Corazón Healdsburg, Homies Empowerment and Mission Food Hub, in times of great turmoil, our community steps up to provide. This week, Bay Area taqueros La Santa Torta and Al Pastor Papi hit the road from Salinas to Sonoma to offer hot meals and fire relief for the region’s farm workers impacted by the fires.

East Palo Alto’s DREAMer’s Roadmap is now leveraging partnerships with La Santa Torta, Bay Area Justice For Vanessa Guillén, La Piñata, Vesta and more to collect resources for farmworks across the region.

As mutual aid efforts expand across our region, you too may be asking yourself: How can I help?

While every organization mentioned above is seeking in kind or monetary donations and some are even looking for volunteers, our colleague Lakshmi Sarah has pulled together a guide with a few steps you can take today:

Identify General Relief Funds

Seek Location-Based Relief Funding

Offer Mutual Aid

Donate Resources

Volunteer Your Time

Before I go, I’ll leave you with the words of Dr. Cesar Cruz of Homies Empowerment:

"This is not a charity effort. We don't believe in charity. We believe in solidarity. We believe in standing together when the government is not going to show up … We have to stand up on our own and be able to take care of the needs of our community."

Hasta la próxima semana,

Lina Blanco

Digital Manager of Engagement

KQED Arts & Culture

NOTICIAS | NEWS

¿Qué debo traer en mi mochila de emergencia para los incendios durante covid-19?

Los incendios en el Norte de California continúan mientras también nos encontramos en la pandemia de covid-19. Aquí se encuentra lo que necesita preparar en su mochila de emergencia.

What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind

Fire season is officially here. Is your go-bag ready? How to prepare your go bag and your home for emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vea dónde están sucediendo los incendios en California

Este mapa de los incendios en California está siendo actualizado cada hora.

See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

This map of wildfires currently burning in California is updated hourly.

Cómo protegerse del humo de incendios forestales

Aquí se encuentran los pasos que puede tomar para protegerse a usted y sus seres queridos del humo tóxico de los incendios forestales.

How To Protect Yourself From Wildfire Smoke

Here are the steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangers of wildfire smoke.

RECURSOS | RESOURCES

Mapa: Reporte actual de la calidad del aire en el Área de la Bahía

Manténgase seguro: Con los incendios sucediendo en el Norte de California, ¿qué tan seguro es respirar el aire?

Map: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area

Share this: With wildfires burning, it’s important to keep track of worsening air quality where you are. This Bay Area AQI map is updated hourly.

Cubrebocas para el humo y covid-19, ¿qué tipo es mejor?

Entre los incendios y la pandemia de covid-19, ¿qué tipo de cubrebocas debería de usar? Aquí le presentamos una guía para mantenerse seguro y proteger a los demás.

Masks For Smoke and COVID-19. What Kind is Best?

Between wildfire smoke and COVID-19, what kind of mask should we be wearing? Here’s a breakdown on how to stay safe and protect others.

EVENTOS | EVENTS



RECOMENDACIONES | RECOMMENDATIONS

