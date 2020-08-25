Here's How to Help Wildfire Survivors Right Now — And Where to Donate

Are you wondering how to help those impacted by Bay Area wildfires? Here's a list of organizations that are accepting donations of money, supplies and time. Please check county guidance for specific suggestions regarding donations.

General Relief Funds

Global Giving Wildfire Relief:

This fund is beginning by assisting first responders and meeting immediate needs for survivors of food, fuel, clean water, medicine and shelter. It then plans to transition to support recovery efforts run by local organizations in the region. "We monitor the impact on affected communities and work with partners on the ground to allocate funds to where they're needed most," according to Global Giving.

Latino Community Foundation:

The Latino Community Foundation is relaunching its NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund. "Our hearts are hurting with our neighbors in Northern California," their website states. The fund aims to support frontline community partners, workers and families most affected in the 2020 wildfires. They note that Latinos make up 71% of the workforce at vineyards and other agricultural businesses.