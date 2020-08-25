KQED is a proud member of
Here's How to Help Wildfire Survivors Right Now — And Where to Donate
News

Lakshmi Sarah
Dalton Smith with the CalFire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit in Davenport on Aug 20. He's taking a break while waiting to keep flames from the town. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Are you wondering how to help those impacted by Bay Area wildfires? Here's a list of organizations that are accepting donations of money, supplies and time. Please check county guidance for specific suggestions regarding donations.

Noel Allen and Frankie Brenchley-Allen, owners of The Treehouse Cafe in Boulder Creek on Thursday Aug. 20, 2020. They been feeding Boulder Creek Fire Department since the cafe closed on August 18. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

General Relief Funds

Global Giving Wildfire Relief:
This fund is beginning by assisting first responders and meeting immediate needs for survivors of food, fuel, clean water, medicine and shelter. It then plans to transition to support recovery efforts run by local organizations in the region. "We monitor the impact on affected communities and work with partners on the ground to allocate funds to where they're needed most," according to Global Giving.

Latino Community Foundation:
The Latino Community Foundation is relaunching its NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund. "Our hearts are hurting with our neighbors in Northern California," their website states. The fund aims to support frontline community partners, workers and families most affected in the 2020 wildfires. They note that Latinos make up 71% of the workforce at vineyards and other agricultural businesses.

Location-Based Relief Funding

The South Coast:
Puente, located in Pescadero along the South Coast, has served the community for more than ten years.

Staff members serving Pescadero, La Honda, Loma Mar, and San Gregorio have combined efforts with the Red Cross, Human Service Agency of San Mateo County and the Sheriff’s Department to set up an evacuation center at Pescadero High School. According to their website, over 60 families have been provided with hotel — but needs are expected to increase as fires and evacuations continue.

Santa Cruz Community Fund:
The Santa Cruz Community Fund works with nonprofit partners and are responding to needs from the fires as they evolve.

Monterey County Fire Relief Fund:
The Community Foundation for Monterey County created the Monterey County Fire Relief Fund to assist communities affected by current and future wildfires. Donations to the fund will support both immediate needs in addition to recovery efforts.

Napa County Relief Fund:
In response to the LNU Lightning Complex fires, the Napa Valley Community Foundation established a special fund to provide relief and recovery services to those affected in Napa Valley. According to their website, the foundation has committed an initial $100,000 to the fund.

Vehicles burned by the LNU Lightning Complex sit off Pleasants Valley Road near Vacaville on Aug. 19, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

How to Help Firefighters

While many have expressed support and appreciation for firefighters and first responders, donations should be directed to the Red Cross or Cal Fire Foundation.

Supply Donations

Santa Cruz County:
As of Saturday Aug. 22, the County of Santa Cruz reported an urgent need of donations. Taking COVID-19 into consideration, the county is requesting all donations be new. Donations may be brought to the Santa Cruz County Warehouse at 1082 Emeline Ave. in Santa Cruz.

Mutual Aid

Volunteer

We'll continue updating this post with relevant information — please send us a tweet if you have additional suggestions.