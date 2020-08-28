In Convention Address, Kevin McCarthy Promises 'Tough Times Don't Last'

Trump supporters during this week's convention have been wary of mentioning the virus, which has killed over 180,000 Americans and led to record numbers of unemployment filings.

During Tuesday's convention program, Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council, spoke of the pandemic in the past tense, on a day in which more than a thousand Americans died of the virus.

On Thursday, McCarthy didn't remark on the virus by name, but praised Trump's economic response to the virus as a "Marshall Plan for Main Street" — which included the signing of the Paycheck Protection Act, a program granting forgivable loans to businesses in order to prevent layoffs.

He also applauded the administration's strategy of ramping up vaccine production while trials continue, so that if a successful candidate is identified, it can be produced and distributed more quickly.

"Tough times don't last, tough Americans do," McCarthy said.

In press appearances leading up the convention, McCarthy took aim at California and its Democratic leadership, and warned that Joe Biden and national Democrats were trying to imbue "San Francisco values" onto the rest of the country, as he told Fox News Radio.

That sentiment spilled over into the first night of the convention, when Kimberly Guilfoyle, advisor to the Trump campaign and former wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, referred to the state as a "land of discarded heroin needles."

But during his video address, which included footage of his Bakersfield district, McCarthy made no mention of his home state.