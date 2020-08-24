California Republicans Head to Charlotte for Mostly Virtual RNC Convention

At the rally, she was virus tested and screened for fever, but that would have to be conducted at a much larger scale during a multi-day political convention.

"It's a lot of work, so I can understand why they chose to have smaller conventions this year," she added.

The increased testing and safety protocols will carry over to Monday's meeting of Republican officials in Charlotte.

The Queen City was initially scheduled to host the Republican convention. Then it was moved to Jacksonville, and in the wake of the pandemic, much of the proceedings were scrapped.

However, unlike the Democrats, the GOP is still bringing officials together in-person to conduct a delegate roll-call.

"I don't expect there to be a ton of pomp and circumstance there because we're going to be in an arena. It's going to be socially distanced," said Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California.

Dhillon, who said she had to take a COVID-19 test and register any symptoms before arriving in North Carolina, will cast President Trump's northern California delegates by proxy.

Despite the physical gathering of leading party officials, the lack of an in-person convention program could prove disappointing to some top party donors, Dhillon said.

"They were looking forward to their usual convention experience and having their special role and special treatment there. And they're not going to have that," Dhillon said. "These are obviously people who support the president regardless. But, you know, there's always a concern that without that experience, when you hit them up for a contribution again, there will be a little bit of a psychological barrier to it."