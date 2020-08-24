California Republicans Head to Charlotte for Mostly Virtual RNC Convention

California's Republican Party leadership will make a brief trip to Charlotte, NC this week for the Republican National Convention, before the party's convention programming largely shifts to the virtual format employed by the Democrats last week.
The strictly regulated gathering of delegates, and the plans for remote speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, reflect party leadership adapting to the difficulties of conducting a safe in-person gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A full list of convention speakers was released Sunday, and will reportedly feature President Trump speaking each night.
"I think they did the right thing" hosting a virtual convention, said Corrin Rankin, a Trump delegate from Redwood City. "I mean, I'm super disappointed that I'm not able to attend this year. I'm sure everybody feels the same way. But this is where we’re at right now."
Rankin knows all too well the planning needed for an in-person event during the coronavirus era. In June, she attended a Trump rally in Tulsa that drew criticism for drawing thousands of supporters indoors as the spread of coronavirus increased.