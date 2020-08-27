New Lab Would Double Statewide Testing Capacity

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will build a new laboratory that will more than double California’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Newsom says the lab will allow the state to conduct 150-thousand additional coronavirus tests per day.

State Senate Scrambles to Finish Session as Member Tests positive for COVID-19

A state senator says he’s tested positive for COVID 19. The Senate cancelled its session yesterday after learning of his diagnosis. The case comes as lawmakers are already scrambling to finish their legislative work.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

NBA and MLB Games Cancelled Following Players Boycott Over Racial Injustice

And professional athletes continue to expand their protests against the killings of African Americans by the police. There are reports that players for the Los Angeles Clippers and the L.A. Lakers, like other NBA teams, will sit out the rest of the season in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

California Wildlife Well Adapted to Survive Wildfires

The hundreds of wildfires, large and small, burning in California have threatened people and communities, but what’s been the effect on animals and their habitats? Experts say, in some cases, not as bad as you might think.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED