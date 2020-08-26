The Golden State Gets Gored

During this week's Republican National Convention, California appears to have become the go-to punching bag.

From Kimberly Guilfoyle's scream-a-thon to Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's "woke-topians," the Golden State is being depicted as a dystopia filled with Hollywood (and/or Silicon Valley) elites who will take your guns, empty prisons and "invite MS-13 to live next door," among many other things.

You would be forgiven if you were too busy dealing with the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic to notice what is going on at the Republican convention.