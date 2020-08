A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered a privately run immigrant detention center in Bakersfield to stop transferring people to the facility and to provide weekly COVID-19 tests to those inside. Now more than a dozen people detained at the Mesa Verde facility have COVID-19. Meanwhile, calls to get people out of immigration detention centers are overlapping with calls to abolish prisons amid a nationwide movement for racial justice.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter