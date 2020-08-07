What Nuns, Survivors of Hiroshima, and ER Doctors Can Teach Us About Resilience

‘I’m So Lucky’: On the 75th Anniversary of Hiroshima, One California Woman Recalls How She Survived

Sumiko Yoshida was just nine years old when the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Seventy-five years ago this week, she somehow emerged unharmed from the rubble of her school – it was just one mile from the epicenter. She tried to rebuild her life with her family, and she eventually made her way here to California. But she still remembers so many of the details of that day back in 1945. She sat down with her grandson, John Wenstrand, at her home in San Mateo County to share some of her story.

These Nuns Are Aging With Grace, and Each Other, to Lean On

As so many of us grapple with fear and anxiety about the coronavirus, there’s been a lot of talk about one of the demographics most at risk: elders. But there’s an irony here. People whose age fits that description don’t necessarily want to think of themselves as “old.” That has to do with ageism, and a fear that it’s all downhill once you hit a certain age. Or on the other hand, that if we just do the right things, we can avoid looking or feeling older. Producer Tina Antolini has been reporting on stories about aging for the past year, and she introduces us to some California women who turn a lot of common assumptions about getting older upside down.

Our Healthcare ‘Heroes’ Are Exhausted, and Opening Up About Mental Health Struggles

For the last five months, doctors and nurses have seemed unflappable as they confront horrors that most of us can’t imagine, fighting an elusive virus day after day. And when they’re off work, they’re dealing with the same challenges this pandemic is creating for all of us. They’ve become our heroes. But now they’re exhausted. KQED Science reporter Lesley McClurg has been talking to some healthcare workers who are opening up about how the pandemic is affecting their mental health.