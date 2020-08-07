'I’m So Lucky': 75 Years After Hiroshima, One California Woman's Survival Story

Yoshida fled to look for her family. She found her siblings unharmed at home, but her mother — who had been in an alley holding her infant brother during the blast — was badly hurt.

“My mother burned half her body,” Yoshida remembered. “I saw my mother's skin was peeling off. And then rain — black rain — started (pouring). Everybody got so wet.”

That black rain was the nuclear fallout from the explosion, which rained down on Hiroshima and caused many to contract radiation-related illnesses.

Eventually, Yoshida and her family fled to the mountains where they thought they would be safer. There, they would had access to fresh clothes and food. Yoshida remembered her grandmother urged her not to look out the window. She peeked anyway.

“I saw so many people dead,” Yoshida said. “Dead bodies and horses.”

At that time, Yoshida's father worked at a tobacco company. He was biking home far from the epicenter at the time of the blast. Yoshida remembered waiting for him by the door until he returned.

"Good thing he was (not) injured," Yoshida said. "He was strong. Otherwise we wouldn't know what to do."

Yoshida's father looked for a doctor to treat her baby brother, but no one was able to help.

The baby died the next day.

Yoshida remembers her father brought the baby’s body to a nearby temple, but they didn’t have the opportunity to hold a proper funeral service. Then, on September 17, 1945, Hiroshima was struck by the Makurazaki Typhoon.

“The temple was washed out,” Yoshida said. The only thing they were able to salvage was the baby’s little kimono. “That's all,” she said. “Nothing.”

After the baby’s death, Yoshida’s father took her mother to a temple in the countryside to treat her burns. Nine-year-old Sumiko was the eldest, and left to care for her younger siblings while her parents were away.

“I don't know what we (ate) or what we did,” she said. “I don't remember how many days after my father came back to pick us up. And then we all went to the countryside. My mother was there.”

Yoshida remembered seeing her mother lying on a straw cot in the temple. Worms crawled all over the wounded.

“So many people,” she recalled of the crowded temple. “It was hot, summer.”

The sick had no access to medicine. Yoshida’s mother was desperate for water, but the rivers had been poisoned with radiation. Yoshida said some people suffered from such intense heat that they jumped in the rivers and drowned.

In the days that followed the bombing, more members of Yoshida’s own family continued to die.

“Grandma died,” she said. She passed away August 13, 1945, just one day before the war ended. Though she had no physical injuries, she had been close to the epicenter and died of radiation.

“I had (an) auntie, my mother's younger sister. She was so beautiful,” Yoshida continued. “She was a nurse, so she was right in the middle. She never came back.”

Moving to California

In the years that followed, Yoshida's mother opened a pawn shop to keep the family afloat. Yoshida said she felt fear for many years after — she was scared to be alone and experienced trouble sleeping.

The fear lasted for years, even after Yoshida moved to Southern California in 1956. At 20-years-old, she left her family behind in Hiroshima to join her cousins who had settled in California before World War II. Yoshida worked while attending school and helping care for her cousin’s baby.