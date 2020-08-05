Testing of Prison Staff Lags as COVID-19 Spreads

‘Staff as the Main Vector’

Already more than 8,300 incarcerated people have contracted the virus, and 50 have died. Once the virus gets inside the close confines of a prison, it spreads rapidly among people sharing cells and bathrooms and congregating in exercise yards and chow halls.

The court-appointed federal receiver responsible for monitoring whether prisons are providing adequate healthcare has identified prison staff as the “main vector for spreading COVID-19 in the state prisons and has recommended that all staff at all institutions be tested for COVID-19.”

CDCR halted intake of new felons in early March, and after a disastrous transfer of inmates from a prison with an active outbreak to San Quentin, strengthened its transfer protocols. But the flow of tens of thousands of staff to work and home every day continues.

“The biggest concern by far is staff,” said Prof. Stefano Bertozzi, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “Staff can't be quarantined every time they enter the prison.”

Even after baseline testing of all prison staff is completed, repeat testing — or “surveillance testing” — will be critical to preventing future outbreaks of COVID-19.

"CDCR worked closely with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to develop a comprehensive staff-testing plan that includes ongoing testing of staff at all institutions statewide,” said CDCR press secretary Dana Simas.

At prisons containing medically vulnerable people, like those with skilled nursing facilities, the CDCR says it will routinely test 25% of the staff every seven days, such that all staff get tested once a month. Prisons that have active cases of COVID-19 should retest all its staff every 14 days, while prisons that don’t have active cases should test 10% of its staff every 14 days.

But Bertozzi said that testing every seven days may not be frequent enough.

“Seven days is a very long time,” he said. “If you turn positive on the day after testing, then you will spend most of your infectious period … without being detected until testing comes back around.”