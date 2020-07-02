Lawmakers Want Stronger COVID-19 Protections in California Prisons

The transfer of medically vulnerable inmates was carried out “with the goal to save lives,” receiver Clark Kelso testified Wednesday, because those inmates had underlying health issues that could increase their risk of dying if they caught the virus.

All of the transferred inmates had previously tested negative for the virus, but after they arrived at San Quentin, 25 of them tested positive, according to Kelso.

“In many cases the tests were two, three, and in some cases, four weeks old — far too old to be a reliable indicator for the absence of COVID,” Kelso said.

Kelso had established protocols that required a negative coronavirus test result before an inmate could be transferred from one prison to another. But the protocols did not state how recent those test results needed to be.

The buses transferring inmates from CIM also dropped off 66 men at Corcoran State Prison — two of whom subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, said Kelso.

“We can do better and I know we will do better,” Corrections Secretary Ralph Diaz told the committee. “Protecting the health and safety of all individuals and institutions, that's always been and will remain a top priority.”

Diaz pointed to some of the measures prison officials took to contain the virus, including suspending visitation, halting intake from county jails and releasing 3500 inmates a few months early.

As of Wednesday, 4983 inmates in prisons throughout the state had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 22 inmates have died, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. The June 24 death of an inmate at San Quentin has been confirmed by Marin County health officials but was not included in the agency's total.

No Testing Required for Prison Staff

While San Quentin’s outbreak appears to stem from a transfer of inmates, in fact, employees going in and out of prisons are “the main vector for spreading COVID-19,” Kelso has said.

From the beginning of the pandemic until June, staff were not required to be tested for the virus.

At Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County more than 1,000 incarcerated men have come down with the virus, and two have died.

Prisoner rights advocate Philip Melendez said a childhood friend serving a sentence there got sick in June.

“He told me, ‘They're not even testing the correctional officers that come in,’” Melendez said. “These outbreaks are still happening due to staff coming in and out — prison staff, medical staff, whoever is working in the prison.”

Currently, testing of staff at most state prisons is voluntary, administered by outside medical providers, and it is up to employees to report a positive result.

Since March the CDCR has screened employees by checking for symptoms, according to a memorandum.

After the outbreak emerged at San Quentin, a federal judge ordered the state to test all staff at the prison and at Corcoran, the other prison where inmates from CIM were transferred.

At the hearing Wednesday, CDCR’s Diaz testified that statewide, more than 13,200 prison employees have been tested, although those results were not reflected on the agency's tracker.

Diaz told lawmakers CDCR is working with the state health department to develop a comprehensive staff-testing plan that will eventually involve ongoing testing at all institutions.

“We are moving forward aggressively,” he said.

Health Officials Could Have Ordered Tests Months Ago

Skinner said that mandatory testing should have been in place much earlier, and she rebuked Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly for not intervening early in the pandemic in prisons.

“This is a population that's in custody and the people that deal with them are staff of the state,” Skinner said. “The testing could have been done, and could have been mandated. The wearing of masks could have been mandated — all of the things that our counties are telling the rest of us.”

“There is no dispute that more could be and should be done,” Ghaly responded. “I would hesitate to leave the committee with the impression that I or any of us believe that the response has been satisfactory.”