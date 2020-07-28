Citizenship Backlog Could Prevent Hundreds of Thousands From Voting

But Olvera was required to wait another five years to be eligible for naturalization. Finally, last August, she submitted her application to the federal agency that processes such petitions, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She believed that turning in her application more than a year before the November elections would give her plenty of time to naturalize and then register to vote.

“I was just really excited to finally be able to vote and to have a voice in the election. And not just for me, but also for the people who cannot,” Olvera said, a graduate of UC Santa Cruz.

But Olvera, and hundreds of thousands of other lawful immigrants applying to become American citizens, may be shut out on Election Day because of massive delays at USCIS, according to analysts. Those delays are expected to get a lot worse if the agency furloughs more than two-thirds of its staff later this summer, as officials plan to do unless Congress intervenes.

At the end of March — the month the pandemic was declared — more than 700,000 people had pending naturalization applications with USCIS. About 20 percent of them, including Olvera, were in California.

Due to fears of COVID-19 transmission, the agency closed its offices to the public March 18 and canceled naturalization interviews. Offices began reopening June 4, but some remain shuttered. And although USCIS has resumed in-person services, it is not operating at full capacity because of social distancing requirements.

The agency has focused on rescheduling oath ceremonies for most of the 110,000 immigrants who had already been approved in March, said USCIS spokeswoman Jessica Collins.

“Our top priority has been to resume naturalization ceremonies for those whose ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Collins said in a statement.

But most of the 700,000 immigrants awaiting approval in March are likely still waiting, and the backlog may have grown since then, although USCIS hasn’t released up-to-date statistics.