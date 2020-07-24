Federal Citizenship Agency Delays Furloughs For Two-Thirds of Its Staff

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is delaying its planned furlough of 13,400 employees nationwide, including 2,300 in California, through Aug. 30, the agency confirmed Friday morning.

USCIS spokeswoman Jessica Collins attributed the change in plans to an uptick in application fees and “assurances from Congress” that they’ll procure a financial bailout for the struggling agency.

“This delay is intended to allow Congress enough time to act and provide USCIS with the funding needed in order to avert the administrative furlough all together,” Collins said in a statement.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt), Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman, said he got an assurance by phone from USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow that the furloughs, which were scheduled to go into effect Aug. 3, would be postponed.