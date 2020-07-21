Thousands in California to Face Delays If Feds Furlough Immigration Workers

"The Administration has formally requested the resources necessary to keep USCIS running,” said the OMB spokesman in a statement. “Our hope is that Congressional Democrats accept our proposal to keep the lights on in a responsible manner."

USCIS has proposed to pay back to the U.S. Treasury the $1.2 billion it seeks by adding a 10% surcharge to applications paid by U.S. employers, U.S. citizens and immigrants. A bill introduced by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo) this month would do that. But Lofgren and other Democrats have been lukewarm to the idea of raising fees.

Unlike most federal agencies, USCIS funds its operations with immigrant application fees. After the agency halted in-person services due to the pandemic and the worldwide travel shutdown, its earnings collapsed by half, starting in March, according to officials. Offices began to reopen last month, but revenues are still lagging.

“This dramatic drop in revenue has made it impossible for our agency to operate at full capacity,” said a USCIS spokesperson. “Without additional funding from Congress before August 3, USCIS has no choice but to administratively furlough a substantial portion of our workforce.”

But critics say that the agency was already on shaky financial ground well before the coronavirus tore through the country. And they blame the Trump administration’s management of the agency.

USCIS had at least $790 million in cash reserves in 2017, then went into a budget deficit the following year, according to agency figures analyzed by researchers at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Ur Jaddou, former chief counsel at USCIS, said President Trump’s restrictive immigration policies have cost the agency significant losses in revenue by excluding many immigrants from work permits and other benefits.

For example, Jaddou estimates that since the Trump administration took steps to end the humanitarian protections called Temporary Protected Status for more than 400,000 immigrants, USCIS has lost nearly $200 million in TPS renewal fees every 18 months.