Who's Policing Vallejo Police?

Vallejo Police last week released body camera footage from the June 2 fatal police shooting of Sean Monterrosa, whose family has joined a group of families who've lost loved ones to Vallejo police violence. This week, The Bay is re-running our three-part series on policing in Vallejo to contextualize this most recent police shooting, and re-introduce you to the families who've been fighting for accountability in Vallejo before this most recent nationwide movement against police violence began.

Part 1: The Life and Death of Willie McCoy





Part 2: One Night, Two Narratives



