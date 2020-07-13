KQED is a proud member of
Who's Policing Vallejo Police?

Ericka Cruz Guevarra
Protesters gather outside of Vallejo City Hall June 13, 2020 to march for Sean Monterrosa, who was shot and killed by Vallejo Police June 2.

Vallejo Police last week released body camera footage from the June 2 fatal police shooting of Sean Monterrosa, whose family has joined a group of families who've lost loved ones to Vallejo police violence. This week, The Bay is re-running our three-part series on policing in Vallejo to contextualize this most recent police shooting, and re-introduce you to the families who've been fighting for accountability in Vallejo before this most recent nationwide movement against police violence began.

Part 1: The Life and Death of Willie McCoy


Part 2: One Night, Two Narratives


Part 3: How Did Things Get So Bad Between Vallejo and Its Police