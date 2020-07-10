COVID-19 Surges, Bay Area Zoos, Global Scientific Collaboration

Coronavirus Surges Among Young Adults

As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across California, more and more infections are being diagnosed among young adults — 60% of all infections have been among people between the ages of 18 and 49, and that percentage is rising. The spike is caused in part by more people returning to work as businesses reopen.

Guest:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Chair, UCSF Department of Epidemiology

Bay Area Zoos Face Threat of Permanent Closure

Zoos around California have been permitted to reopen their outdoor areas — except in the Bay Area, where the Oakland Zoo and the San Francisco Zoo both remain closed. Behind the scenes, the zoos continue to feed and care for their animals and maintain their grounds, but the lack of visitors has put a drastic hole in their budgets. While both zoos have received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, that money is running out, and the zoos now face the threat of permanent closure.

Shortly after recording this segment, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced that the zoo would reopen on July 13.

Guests:

Dr. Joel Parrott, President & CEO, Oakland Zoo

Tanya Peterson, Executive Director & CEO, San Francisco Zoo

Global Scientific Collaboration

While Stanford University researchers are looking into creating low-cost ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment, their colleagues in Bolivia are working on a testing kit for the coronavirus that requires no electricity. As scientists across the globe race to diagnose, treat and prevent the coronavirus, they’re also finding new ways to share their research and boost the pace of innovation.