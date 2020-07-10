KQED is a proud member of
Santa Cruz Braces for Coronavirus Surge
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz. (Courtesy of Claudine Cagwin)

Health officials in Santa Cruz say they’re preparing for a spike  in coronavirus cases. The county's chief doctor says summer weather and beach season has conributed to the spread of Covid-19.
Hannah Hagemann, KQED  

Fire Officials Prepare for Wildfires Amidst Budget Woes

The state is not taking its eye off wildfire preparation in spite of the pandemic and large budget shortfalls.
Danielle Venton, KQED

San Francisco Assemblyman Slams EDD with 'Fail of The Day' Hashtag

California's Employment Development Department has been flooded with applications for unemployment benefits.  Assemblyman David Chiu says he launched the hashtag #EDDFailoftheDay to document the agency's failures.
Lily Jamali, KQED

