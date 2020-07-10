Santa Cruz Braces for Coronavirus Surge

Health officials in Santa Cruz say they’re preparing for a spike in coronavirus cases. The county's chief doctor says summer weather and beach season has conributed to the spread of Covid-19.

Hannah Hagemann, KQED

Fire Officials Prepare for Wildfires Amidst Budget Woes

The state is not taking its eye off wildfire preparation in spite of the pandemic and large budget shortfalls.

Danielle Venton, KQED



San Francisco Assemblyman Slams EDD with 'Fail of The Day' Hashtag

California's Employment Development Department has been flooded with applications for unemployment benefits. Assemblyman David Chiu says he launched the hashtag #EDDFailoftheDay to document the agency's failures.

Lily Jamali, KQED