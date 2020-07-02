No, July 4th Isn't the Same This Year. But Here's What You Can Do Instead

July 4th, 2020 is almost here. And if you typically celebrate, you may be wondering what a holiday centered around family gatherings, being outdoors and, of course, watching chemicals explode thousands of feet in the air looks like in 2020, during a pandemic?

While shelter-in-place induced ennui may have convinced you (or your neighbors) to light off fireworks in the neighborhood, the official fireworks displays — as is typical with all things 2020-related — will be much different than those that came before it.

July 4th Fireworks: What is Happening in the Bay Area?

With numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in California and across the United States, many annual events are being held virtually, or have been canceled outright, in an effort to slow the spread.

Wondering where your Bay Area county stands on Fourth of July fireworks? Check out this list of canceled or distanced events from ABC7 News, the San Francisco Chronicle and Patch.

Some Fourth of July Alternatives

If you're still hoping to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few (socially distanced) things you could do, to mark the occasion.

Attend a Virtual Celebration

While most events have been canceled across the state some cities — including in Concord and Orinda — have opted to hold their Independence Day celebration events online.

Major networks, including PBS and NBC, will also be presenting fireworks and performances on TV and online. So, jump on a family Zoom call and enjoy a socially distanced fireworks display from the safety of your own home.

You and your kids could also turn your sights even higher, with a virtual telescope viewing from the Oakland-based Chabot Space & Science Center.

(Or, alternatively, you could just watch the new film version of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" — y'know, however you choose to celebrate.)

Get Outside

While camping may be off the table, you can still get in some quality outside time at your local park. But, exercise caution — big holidays are often times where lots of people head out to parks, so there is a risk of overcrowding and a lack of social distancing. And remember, parking lots at many state beaches will be closed for the holiday.

Make sure you check the rules and guidelines at your local park before you head out, and be sure to bring a mask. And, if the parks are too busy, consider instead taking a walking tour of your neighborhood or going for a bike ride.

Or if you're feeling ambitious, you could also try participating in a virtual marathon or 5K.