No, July 4th Isn't the Same This Year. But Here's What You Can Do Instead
Fireworks displays are just one of the events affected by shelter-in-place this year. (Suvan Chowdhury/Pexels)
Michelle Wiley

July 4th, 2020 is almost here. And if you typically celebrate, you may be wondering what a holiday centered around family gatherings, being outdoors and, of course, watching chemicals explode thousands of feet in the air looks like in 2020,  during a pandemic?

While shelter-in-place induced ennui may have convinced you (or your neighbors) to light off fireworks in the neighborhood, the official fireworks displays — as is typical with all things 2020-related — will be much different than those that came before it.

July 4th Fireworks: What is Happening in the Bay Area?

Fireworks illuminate the Golden Gate Bridge back in 2012. 2020, however, will look very different. (Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP/GettyImages)

With numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in California and across the United States, many annual events are being held virtually, or have been canceled outright, in an effort to slow the spread.

Wondering where your Bay Area county stands on Fourth of July fireworks? Check out this list of canceled or distanced events from ABC7 News, the San Francisco Chronicle and Patch.

Some Fourth of July Alternatives

If you're still hoping to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few (socially distanced) things you could do, to mark the occasion.

Attend a Virtual Celebration

While most events have been canceled across the state some cities — including in Concord and Orinda — have opted to hold their Independence Day celebration events online.

Major networks, including PBS and NBC, will also be presenting fireworks and performances on TV and online. So, jump on a family Zoom call and enjoy a socially distanced fireworks display from the safety of your own home.

You could watch PBS' long-running 'A Capitol Fourth' broadcast, for a virtual taste of fireworks? (PBS)

You and your kids could also turn your sights even higher, with a virtual telescope viewing from the Oakland-based Chabot Space & Science Center.

(Or, alternatively, you could just watch the new film version of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" — y'know, however you choose to celebrate.)

Get Outside

While camping may be off the table, you can still get in some quality outside time at your local park. But, exercise caution — big holidays are often times where lots of people head out to parks, so there is a risk of overcrowding and a lack of social distancing. And remember, parking lots at many state beaches will be closed for the holiday.

You could try getting outdoors this July 4th. (Pixabay/Pexels)

Make sure you check the rules and guidelines at your local park before you head out, and be sure to bring a mask. And, if the parks are too busy, consider instead taking a walking tour of your neighborhood or going for a bike ride.

Or if you're feeling ambitious, you could also try participating in a virtual marathon or 5K.

Come Together, Virtually

If what you really miss about the 4th is meeting up with your friends and going out, try attending a virtual DJ set — like this LA-based virtual event "Feels Like Summer" with DJ ILLANOISE.

There'll be music, dancing and the proceeds benefit Los Angeles food banks.

Reach Out and Reflect

While we're unable to connect with each out in person, it's a good time to look at our communities and see what we can do to help. This weekend, consider taking the time to call your local food bank and see if they need donations or volunteers. Or providing donations to support Black trans lives.

Independence Day also provides an opportunity to reflect on America's history, its present and future. The Fourth of July commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776, which states that "all men are created equal" and granted the rights of "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" — yet, at the time, slavery was still legal in the southern states.

This year, consider incorporating the reading of Frederick Douglass's 1852 speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" into your holiday reflection, in which abolitionist Douglass criticized the hypocrisy of the United States celebrating "your national independence" while denying Black people those rights to freedom. Check out the full text here, or you can listen to readings by actors Danny Glover or James Earl Jones.

Are fireworks in your neighborhood driving you up the wall? Check out our guide for how to deal with them