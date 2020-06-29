Reopening Halted as Coronavirus Spreads Across the State

If you thought you could ease up a bit on worrying about the coronavirus pandemic, news the last few days has been like a big bucket of cold water to the face.

Coronavirus Cases on the Rise at San Quentin

971 people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19. One state lawmaker is calling it a major catastrophe.

Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report

Cal State University System Prepares to Reopen in the Fall

How do you plan for safely educating more than 480,000 students on 23 different campuses during a pandemic? As the fall school year approaches, that's the challenge facing the California State University system, the largest four year university system in the country.

Guest: Timothy White, Cal State Chancellor