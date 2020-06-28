Police Raise Batons at SF Pride Marchers, Oakland Passes Torch in Solidarity

Protesters shouted “quit your job!” and “you’re killing black people.” The officers then tried to leave and inch forward, but could not exit the crowd. Pride marchers spray painted the van. Officers exited the van again, as demonstrators kicked the van and hit it with their fists. Officers rushed towards them with batons raised and pushed members of the crowd away.

One marcher spray painted an officer in the face with red paint. Eventually, the van exited the crowd to an alleyway. San Francisco Police Department spokespeople said they were “not aware” of any injuries or arrests, but said “we are aware that bottles were thrown at officers who were at Mission Station.” The march continued towards Market Street.

Before the incident, speakers at the Pride celebration drew a parallel between the criminalization of being gay and transgender and the recent police violence and protests across the country.

Local activist Norma Gallegos was there and said she feels over the last decade, Pride has been “gentrified, corporatized and commercialized.”

“Stonewall was the historical movement in New York, where Marsha P. Johnson, the Black trans woman, threw the first rock in the Stonewall Inn,” Gallegos said, “but here in San Francisco, we have Compton’s Cafeteria where it's also about fighting the police brutality that was happening in the trans community at the time in the late 60s and early 70s.”

Gallegos said she wants to see systemic change and Pride return to its roots. She said Pride has historically been anti-capitalist, queer and militant with the issues that have plagued and created barriers for Black, Indigenous, People of Color.

Last year’s San Francisco Pride march also saw police arresting activists from the transgender community, leading to harsh critique from the community. SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott later issued an apology for decades of “past actions” against the transgender community.

Uniting of Two Cities and Two Prides

On Saturday, the Bay Area community passed a pink torch from Oakland to San Francisco in a first ever joint-city Pride event.

Over a dozen people gathered outside Oakland City Hall where mayor Libby Schaaf kicked off the celebration by passing a pink torch to Joe Hawkins, the founder of Oakland Pride and CEO of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

"You are such a leader in our city," Schaaf told Hawkins, "You create a space of love and joy for our LGBTQI community, our family. And you have been doing that for years, even before you had a physical space, you were creating that space."

Hawkins took the torch from Schaaf and addressed the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black people in this country were enslaved for longer than we have been free," Hawkins said. "And Black LGBTQ lives matter, too. We have, for a very long time, been the targets and in between pillars of hate: homophobia from our own community — of Black people, and racism from white queer people and white heterosexual people. Today, this symbolic uniting of the Bay Area is hopefully a step forward," he added.

Hawkins told KQED that in the past there has been a division between Oakland and San Francisco, but this event would help bring them together at a time when everyone is locked down and sheltering-in-place. "It brings us all together finally, like this has never happened. So we're very grateful, and we're so happy to have this pink torch to help carry us into the future,” he said.

Hawkins walked over to Feelmore, a sex toy shop in downtown Oakland, and passed the torch over to Nenna Joiner, owner of the shop.

The pink torch continued its journey as it circled Lake Merritt, with torchbearers passing it from one person to the next at locations significant to the LGBTQ and black community, including the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, the site of the infamous “BBQ Becky” incident and a historic Black Panthers site.

The torch eventually made its way across the Bay Bridge and was handed off for a final time at Twin Peaks, where it was used to symbolically light an art installation of a massive pink triangle made of LED lights.