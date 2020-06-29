Why Are Bay Area Hospitals Still Struggling To Get Personal Protective Gear?

New records obtained by KQED show local Bay Area hospitals have reported supply chain problems and the need for support and equipment from public agencies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic since January. Today, local hospitals can't sufficiently rely on federal or state help for obtaining adequate supplies of personal protective equipment or PPE. So they're largely left to figure it out on their own.

Guest: Molly Peterson, reporter for KQED News

