The COVID-19 Outbreak At San Quentin State Prison
Devin KatayamaKate WolffeEricka Cruz Guevarra
Prisoners inside a cell block at San Quentin State Prison in 2012. (Monica Lam/CIR/KQED)

Within one week in June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at San Quentin State Prison grew more than 700 percent. Prison authorities have now reported that more than 500 incarcerated men have the virus, and that doesn't even include the dozens of guards who have contracted it too. Between prison over-crowding and prison employees entering and leaving, the implications of the outbreak at the state's oldest correctional institution could extend beyond its walls.

Guest: Kate Wolffe, reporter and weekend host for KQED

