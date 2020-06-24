As Coronavirus Cases Surge at San Quentin, Lawmakers Demand an Explanation

While it is not known how the virus spread to those other areas of the prison, the occurrence in North Block is particularly worrying, according to Fama.

“Quarters are even tighter than on a cruise ship,” he said. “And the patient characteristics approach that of a skilled nursing facility, in terms of age and medical condition.”

Fama also said that at the start of the outbreak, inmates were housed in isolation in the Adjustment Center, which has closed doors that would lessen possible transmission. Since then, Fama said, the approximately 100 units have all been filled, and now people are being held in their cells, sometimes with their cellmates.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the institution has completed testing of about 1,332 inmates, and results are coming in from testing done about four days before. CDCR has not said whether or not they will test all the inmates at the prison.

Marin Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said the exponential spread of the virus is concerning.

“If a small fraction of those cases end up needing to be hospitalized, that can be significant for hospitals in the region,” he said.

Outbreak Raises ‘Serious Questions’ About Prison Management

As reports emerge about surging numbers, incarcerated people and their families say they have been left mostly in the dark about how the situation is being handled.

Vanessa Silva said she has been checking the CDCR patient tracker constantly these past two weeks. Her fiancé, Floyd, is serving a sentence of 25 years to life.

She said watching San Quentin move from the prison with the seventh-most cases, to third-most over the weekend, made her extremely anxious.

“Are they safe? How do they practice social distance? Do they have proper PPE for that? [Does CDCR] even care if they contracted the virus? And then what is protocol after that for them?” Silva asked.