LA City Councilman Arrested in Bribery Scandal

The FBI says longtime Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar shook down real estate developers looking to get projects approved for $1.5 million in bribes and campaign donations.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

COVID-19 Spreads at San Quentin, Other State Prisons

The coronavirus is spreading inside 19 correctional facilities in California. San Quentin has 407 inmates with active infections. The State Senate Committee on Public Safety has announced it’s holding an oversight hearing to shed light on decisions made by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that many believe made prison outbreaks much worse.

Guest: Don Specter, Prison Law Office

Lawmakers Pressure Employment Dept. To Speed Up Processing Checks

With the economy in a slump because of the pandemic, many out-of-work Californians now rely on unemployment checks to make ends meet. But getting that check hasn’t been easy. And lawmakers are noticing. In a Tweet thread, Bay Area State Assemblyman David Chiu introduced the hashtag, "EDD Fail of the Day," and slammed the state’s Employment Development Department saying the agency is failing Californians.