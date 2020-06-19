Governor Requires Face Masks in Public Statewide

In a directive issued yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom, most Californians everywhere in the state must wear masks when in public places. It’s a response to a worrying spikes in coronavirus cases in many parts of California.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Labor Unions Shut Down West Coast Ports for Juneteenth

Cargo ports up and down the West Coast are going to be pretty quiet today. That’s because workers of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have voted to spend the day protesting police violence and racism instead of loading and unloading ships.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Young Black Actvists Claim Juneteenth as 'Our Independence Day'

In West Oakland some teenagers are claiming Juneteenth for themselves. A group calling themselves Black Youth for the People’s Liberation will hold a rally today in Oakland.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED