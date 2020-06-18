How Coronavirus is Affecting Public Transit, and What That Means For You

SFMTA is considering a massive network of protected bike lanes that could help make many more San Franciscans feel safer getting around by bike, scooter or on foot. He said they are beginning the political process to get approval for such a plan, but noted similar efforts in the past have come up against stiff pushback from citizens that don’t like change.

Many people wonder how agencies like Muni and BART will enforce safety protocols like mask-wearing. Tumlin acknowledges this is a delicate matter. Right now, most agencies do not want their frontline workers confronting passengers in order to make them wear masks. Tumlin says Muni drivers have even been assaulted when they tried to shame passengers into wearing masks. And the conversation about mask enforcement comes in the middle of a national reckoning with policing, making the matter even more complex.

BART

BART ridership, which averaged over 400,000 people per weekday in pre-pandemic times, dropped to the low 20,000s in April. It has inched up to about 40,000 now — still 90% of its former level. Because the agency depends heavily on fare dollars for daily operations, BART, too, slashed service on both its weekday and weekend schedules. The system is currently open from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. And instead of running trains every 15 minutes on each of its five lines, it cut service to once every 30 minutes, effectively cutting the number of trains it runs by half.

The agency, like others, is working hard to persuade riders it is safe to return to the trains. It has a 15-point plan to ensure the safety of passengers, including things like fogging the trains every night, sanitizing all touch points at the end of every run, using the longest trains possible so riders can spread out and requiring masks. Some “Forum” listeners commented, though, that they haven’t seen much enforcement of the mask requirement.

But one sign of recovery: BART responded to increased ridership on its “Yellow” line, from Antioch to San Francisco International Airport, and has added trains in both the morning and afternoon between Pleasant Hill and Daly City. The new trains restore the former 15-minute headways between Pleasant Hill and the West Bay from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and from 3:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. weekdays.

AC Transit

AC Transit has not suffered quite the ridership loss that Muni has experienced, with patronage falling a maximum of about 83% in April and rebounding to a 72% loss by the end of May. But like Muni, the East Bay operator is running an essentially free service, with riders required to board through rear doors to maintain physical distancing from drivers. AC Transit is running a Sunday schedule on its East Bay lines and is operating just three of its nearly 30 transbay routes — the F from Berkeley and Emeryville, the O from Fruitvale BART and Alameda and the NL from East Oakland. Popular routes like the double-decker J line through Berkeley are sidelined indefinitely.

Ferry Service

Many Bay Area residents say the ferries are their favorite mode of public transit, but a 98% to 99% loss in ridership has forced both San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Transit to suspend some service and significantly cut runs that continue. But things are starting to turn around. S.F. Bay Ferry has restored some runs on its popular Vallejo-San Francisco route, and it resumed service Monday on its Richmond-San Francisco route with five weekday runs each way.

One piece of good news on the ferry front is that more money may be on the way to help facilitate S.F. Bay Ferry’s planned expansion. Regional Measure 3, a 2018 bridge toll increase to raise funds for dozens of regional transportation projects, would provide $300 million for the system. A lawsuit challenging the measure — and blocking release of funds — lost in San Francisco Superior Court and is now on appeal.

Caltrain

Caltrain is in an even more precarious situation than other local transit agencies because it has no local tax revenue to help fund it. There is discussion of a one-eighth cent sales tax in counties that Caltrain serves on the November ballot, which would help. However, during the pandemic Caltrain cut down to run fewer than 50 trains, about half of normal. Recently they’ve increased service to around 70 trains.

What's Next

All the local transit agencies are appealing for more federal funds to get them through the next few years. Without it, most agencies won’t be able to afford to return to pre-pandemic levels of service, especially because new cleaning and distancing rules cost money.

State Sen. Scott Wiener from San Francisco has introduced legislation that would allow local agencies with readily available funds to use them quickly, sidestepping the often cumbersome and drawn out California Environmental Quality Act process. That bill has only just begun to make its way through the legislative process, and wouldn’t produce change until September or October at the earliest.