California transit agencies have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders. Ridership is way down for many services, and some have been eliminated. We answer your questions about what changes are in store for public transit.
How COVID-19 is Changing Public Transit
at 10:00 AM
A mostly empty BART train at the Embarcadero Station during the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News
Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency
