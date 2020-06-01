KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How COVID-19 is Changing Public Transit
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Tourist Destinations

Summer vacation season is already here. But this summer, tourist destinations are trying to say, “Come back later.” A look at vacation ads in the age of COVID-19.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Tourist Destinations

Summer vacation season is already here. But this summer, tourist destinations are trying to say, “Come back later.” A look at vacation ads in the age of COVID-19.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How COVID-19 is Changing Public Transit

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A mostly empty BART train at the Embarcadero Station during the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

California transit agencies have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders. Ridership is way down for many services, and some have been eliminated.  We answer your questions about what changes are in store for public transit.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Sponsored