With Curfews Lifted, George Floyd Rallies and Marches Continue Around Bay Area

11:10 p.m.: Oakland rally turns ... into a party

KQED's Erin Baldassari reports that about 200 people from tonight's rally at 14th Street and Broadway remain on the scene — and she confirms that a dance party is in progress at the intersection.

10:25 p.m.: San Francisco marchers disperse

KQED's Susie Neilson reports that the marchers who gathered briefly in front of City Hall have dispersed. And so have those who had held a vigil all evening outside the San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station. Sala-Haquekyah Chandler, whose son was killed in a 2015 shooting in the Western Addition neighborhood, was one of those at the station, and at 10:20 p.m. she told the remaining 30 or so youthful protesters there to head home. "Big mom energy," is how Neilson described Chandler's directive.

10:15 p.m.: Oakland rally is over, but many are still on street

At 10:15 p.m., Cat Brooks, a co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project, which sponsored tonight's "F___ Your Curfew" event, wrapped up the formal proceedings. "Walk with a buddy. If you're staying out here, take care of yourselves and take care of each other," Brooks said. "I'm not going to tell you what to do or what not to do — I don't know how many windows there are left to break, though. The only thing I care about, the only thing we care about, the only thing APTP cares about is that you all take care of yourselves and take care of each other." Many hundreds remained at 14th Street and Broadway after Brooks ended. Here's part of that scene via KQED's Alex Emslie: