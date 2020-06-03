As Anti-Violence Protests Continue, Oakland Police Call for Information on Officers' Shooting

Updated, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday
Oakland police put out a call to the public Tuesday for information on last week's shooting of two federal security personnel, an attack that took place while protesters moved through nearby streets.
That call, from interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer, came as another day of protests triggered by last week's killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police rolled through the Bay Area.
By the end of the evening, gatherings had drawn hundreds to San Francisco's Great Highway, to City Hall, to north of the Golden Gate in Marin City, to Santa Rosa, Vallejo and Fairfield, to Broadway and the Fruitvale in Oakland, to the East Bay cities of Newark and Fremont, to Redwood City and San Jose. (See details below.)