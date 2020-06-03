As Anti-Violence Protests Continue, Oakland Police Call for Information on Officers' Shooting

Friday night's drive-by attack, in which one of the officers was killed, took place at 9:45 p.m. outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on 12th Street. The Federal Protective Service officer who died in the incident was later identified as Dave Patrick "Pat" Underwood, 55, of Pinole. The second, unidentified officer suffered life-threatening wounds.

Oakland police initially said they didn't believe the shooting was connected to the demonstrations called to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The FBI took over the investigation of the attack the next day.

But during a media briefing Tuesday, Manheimer said investigators now believe those involved in the attack were targeting uniformed officers.

"We know they were out and about in the area where our officers were stationed and ultimately came upon these two individuals who were off in a more secluded area," Manheimer said.

She said that Oakland police are working on a daily basis with federal investigators, who are seeking evidence from the public.

"It's very distressing. Those were local, wonderful individuals," Manheimer said. "And so we're asking now if anyone has any video or other information, please bring it forward."