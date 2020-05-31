Night Two of Bay Area Protests Sees Some Destruction, New Curfew in SF

A second night of protests was underway in the Bay Area Saturday over the killing of George Floyd, a man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Demonstrations the night before ended with widespread property damage in downtown Oakland.

In a briefing around 10:45 p.m., San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a curfew effective until 5 a.m. Breed also said she's in contact with Gov. Gavin Newsom about putting the National Guard on standby.

Breed said she understands "the hurt and the pain" that residents are feeling about the death of George Floyd. But she said what's happening in the city is something that "will not be tolerated."

Daytime demonstrations had stayed relatively calm in the city until around 8 p.m., when protesters began breaking glass doors at the Westfield Mall on Market Street. After that came reports of vandalism and break-ins at a CVS location, a Walgreens, a Starbucks and a Swarovski jewelry store.

East Bay

In Oakland, protesters again gathered downtown, though in fewer numbers than on Friday night and amid a heavier police presence.

The Oakland Police Dept. had warned of "a higher police presence" earlier Saturday afternoon, which appeared to be borne out as lines of police with riot shields moved a sparse group of protesters out of Oscar Grant/Frank Ogawa Plaza.