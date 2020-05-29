What Disability Justice Activist Stacey Park Milbern Taught Us

Stacey Park Milbern was an expert at organizing people. A self-identifying queer disabled woman of color, Stacey organized to help her move from North Carolina to the Bay Area so that she could live independently as a disabled person.

Stacey was a well known leader within the disability justice movement. And her activism extended beyond people living with disabilities and to other communities that are often excluded — people of color, queer folks, and people living on the streets. She passed away this month at the age of 33.

Guest: Andraéa LaVant, Stacey’s friend and co-impact producer on the new Netflix documentary Crip Camp

