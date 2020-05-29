Sonoma County Sheriff Says He Will No Longer Enforce County Health Orders

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick told residents he could no longer continue to enforce the county's shelter-in-place order without further explanation from county health officials.

"It's been 10 weeks," he said. "Our hospitalizations are incredibly low in this county. The growth rate of the infection in this county is decreasing. And yet we have not seen a lot of movement and changes of the health order."

Back in March, when counties began to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in March, Essick said Sonoma County did everything they were "supposed to do." From issuing the shelter-in-place order and gathering personal protective equipment for staff, to encouraging residents to wear masks, sanitize and practice social distancing.

"Those things were really effective in Sonoma County, we have really crushed the curve here," Essick said. While he appreciates the guidance from county health officials, he believes it's "time to reevaluate."

So far, Essick said there have only been 13 citations for violating the county's order and 19 warnings issued since it went into effect in March.